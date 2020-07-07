Speaker Johnson, Councilman Salamanca allocate nearly $900K to Lincoln Hospital

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln recently received $884,000 in Fiscal Year 2020 funding from speaker Corey Johnson and Councilman Rafael Salamanca to renovate the hospital’s Emergency Department Radiology suite. The funding will specifically support the transformation of two X-ray rooms in the ED into a state-of-the-art radiology suite, which will expedite enhanced imagery.

Updated 5:19 pm, February 14, 2020

