Speaker Johnson, Councilman Salamanca allocate nearly $900K to Lincoln Hospital

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln
NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln chief executive officer Milton Nunez accepts the $884,000 check in Fiscal Year 2020 funding.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Permalink

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln recently received $884,000 in Fiscal Year 2020 funding from speaker Corey Johnson and Councilman Rafael Salamanca to renovate the hospital’s Emergency Department Radiology suite. The funding will specifically support the transformation of two X-ray rooms in the ED into a state-of-the-art radiology suite, which will expedite enhanced imagery.

Updated 5:19 pm, February 14, 2020

©2020

