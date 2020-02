Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi celebrated a total of over 200 bariatric surgeries in 2019. The surgeries are overseen and undertaken by Jacobi’s Bariatric Surgery Center, which has been in operation since 2004 and is led by Dr. Ajay Chopra and Dr. Danielle Friedman.

Posted 12:00 am, February 16, 2020

