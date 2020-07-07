Gjonaj, La Rocca provide relief to small businesses in district

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Along with NYC Department of Buildings commissioner Melanie La Rocca, Councilman Mark Gjonaj visited small businesses in his district to conduct outreach regarding relief provided by Local Law 28, a moratorium on violations and the programs to help provide relief to business owners.

Posted 12:00 am, February 19, 2020

