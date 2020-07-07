Sections

Gjonaj, La Rocca provide relief to small businesses in district

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office
Gjonaj and Melanie La Rocca visited small businesses in their district.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Along with NYC Department of Buildings commissioner Melanie La Rocca, Councilman Mark Gjonaj visited small businesses in his district to conduct outreach regarding relief provided by Local Law 28, a moratorium on violations and the programs to help provide relief to business owners.

Posted 12:00 am, February 19, 2020

