Annual Science Fair hosted at Albert Einstein School
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Gabriella shows off her project on the biology and chemistry of gas relief in the stomach.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
District 8 hosted its annual Science Fair at I.S. 131/M.S. 448 The Albert Einstein School on Thursday, February 6. The science fair included over 100 projects representing 37 schools. Many school staff members and community members came out to support the event.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Bradley (l) with his mom Denny Franasco showing off his Smart Garden project.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Khloe (l) and Leah show off their WHOA Water project.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Science Fair participants, parents, staff members and 50th Precinct police officers.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Science Fair participants.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Science Fair participants with their parents.
Posted 12:00 am, February 15, 2020
©2020
