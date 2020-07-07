Sections

Annual Science Fair hosted at Albert Einstein School

Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Gabriella shows off her project on the biology and chemistry of gas relief in the stomach.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

District 8 hosted its annual Science Fair at I.S. 131/M.S. 448 The Albert Einstein School on Thursday, February 6. The science fair included over 100 projects representing 37 schools. Many school staff members and community members came out to support the event.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Bradley (l) with his mom Denny Franasco showing off his Smart Garden project.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Khloe (l) and Leah show off their WHOA Water project.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Science Fair participants, parents, staff members and 50th Precinct police officers.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Science Fair participants.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Science Fair participants with their parents.
Posted 12:00 am, February 15, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: What will Happen with cash bail?
Bronx Times Reporter: New P.S. 721 principal Aracena meets with Councilman Gjonaj
Bronx Times Reporter: Fire occurs on Revere Avenue residence rooftop
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: