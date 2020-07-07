First Birch Family Services’ clothing drive will be held until Feb. 14

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

First Birch Family Services Pelham Bay Early Childhood Center recently announced that it will be launching its First Annual Clothing Drive. Working in partnership with the Archdiocese of New York, the Pelham Bay Early Childhood Center, which provides a special education curriculum to area preschool students, is collecting gently used clothes for children and adults. Members of the local community may drop off clothing at the school site in Pelham Bay, 2885 St. Theresa Avenue between 2-5 p.m. until Friday, February 14. Special arrangements can also be made for weekend drop offs. For more information, call (646) 975-2700.

Posted 12:00 am, February 20, 2020

