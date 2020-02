Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Councilman Rafael Salamanca joined local elected officials and community partners on Southern Boulevard and Aldus Street for a humanitarian relief drive in support of Puerto Rico. Hundreds of volunteers and residents flooded the streets collecting water, pampers, canned goods, first aid kids and toiletries to send to impacted areas of the island following the earthquakes.

Updated 12:38 pm, January 31, 2020

