Am. Legion Post 253’s family meeting attended by HS student Nwako

Photo courtesy of the Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253
Nwako (c) with Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253 members Guy Richardson, Nick Tedesco, third vice commander, Sal Caruso, second vice commander, Mike McNerney, Gene DeFrancis, post commander, Kevin Devine, first vice commander and Ed McGee, finance officer.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Regis High School student Obinna Nwako, who was recently elected as attorney general this past summer at Boys State, spoke at last week’s Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253’s family meeting.

Posted 12:00 am, January 28, 2020

©2020

