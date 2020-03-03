January 15, 2020 / News / Bronx Times / Bronx Times Reporter Scanlan’s track and field athletes Hannah Gadpaille and Jordon Providence continues to shine among the elite Bronx Times

Monsignor Scanlan’s track and field athletes Hannah Gadpaille and Jordon Providence continues to shine among the elite in New York! On Saturday, January 11th, they competed in the Molloy Stanner Games at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington NY. The best of the best from throughout New York were in attendance! This was their hardest competition so far this season. The following events were contested: 55 meters, 55 meters hurdles, 300, 600, 1000, 1600- and 3200-meters races. Relays, plus field events. The place was pack, with standing room only! Medals were awarded to the top five athletes in their event / division. Hannah was able to muscle out a Silver medal in the Girls Sophomore 55-meter dash, taking 2nd out of 97 girls. Jordon also wasn’t going to be denied a medal. He broke his personal record in the 300- and 600-meters races, earning a Silver medal! He took 2nd out of 111 athletes in the varsity 300-meter race. Great job!

Our next meet will be on Saturday, January 18th, the New Balance Games at the 168th Street, Armory in Fort Washington NY and the Colgate Women’s Games Semi Finals at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn NY. Come out and see your future Olympians!

Posted 5:07 pm, January 15, 2020

