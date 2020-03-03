Jamie Towers hosts annual holiday party, toy giveaway

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Saturday, December 14, Senator Luis Sepulveda stopped by Jamie Towers, located in Castle Hill, for their annual holiday party which included a toy giveaway for the children who attended.

Posted 12:00 am, January 17, 2020

