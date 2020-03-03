Jamie Towers hosts annual holiday party, toy giveaway
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda (c) with Jamie Towers’ board members and residents during their annual holiday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Saturday, December 14, Senator Luis Sepulveda stopped by Jamie Towers, located in Castle Hill, for their annual holiday party which included a toy giveaway for the children who attended.
Posted 12:00 am, January 17, 2020
