Sections

Jamie Towers hosts annual holiday party, toy giveaway

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda (c) with Jamie Towers’ board members and residents during their annual holiday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

On Saturday, December 14, Senator Luis Sepulveda stopped by Jamie Towers, located in Castle Hill, for their annual holiday party which included a toy giveaway for the children who attended.

Posted 12:00 am, January 17, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Fight Over Bronx Zoo Elephant Nears Conclusion
Bronx Times Reporter: VNNA’s Christmas Party held at Patricia’s of Morris Park
Bronx Times Reporter: Annual Abrazo Christmas party held at Maestro’s Caterers
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: