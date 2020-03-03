DaVita Outpatient Dialysis Center receives visit from Assemblywoman Fernandez
Photo courtesy of Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez’ office
Fernandez with DaVita Outpatient Dialysis Center staff members.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Monday, January 6, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez visited the DaVita Outpatient Dialysis Center on Eastchester Road to thank them for acknowledging the need for adequate health services in the Bronx.
Posted 12:00 am, January 18, 2020
