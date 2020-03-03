‘The Bronx Does It Better’ art exhibit held at Bronx Kreate Hub

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Wallworks New York recently hosted ’The Bronx Does It Better’ art exhibition, which was held on Saturday, January 11 at the Bronx Kreate Hub.

The art exhibit, which celebrated the artistic talent and creativity of the the borough, featured artwork from Bronx-born and Bronx-based artists, as well as artists and photographers whose work has elevated the Bronx.

Posted 12:00 am, January 22, 2020

©2020