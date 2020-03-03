‘The Bronx Does It Better’ art exhibit held at Bronx Kreate Hub
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Painting of an abandoned truck yard with graffiti, curated by Valeri Larko.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Wallworks New York recently hosted ’The Bronx Does It Better’ art exhibition, which was held on Saturday, January 11 at the Bronx Kreate Hub.
The art exhibit, which celebrated the artistic talent and creativity of the the borough, featured artwork from Bronx-born and Bronx-based artists, as well as artists and photographers whose work has elevated the Bronx.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Artist, photographers and art enthusiasts outside Bronx Kreate Hub, prior to the exhibit.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Painting curated by the TATS CRU.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Painter Valeri Larko stands in front of her artwork.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
The Bronx Does It Better will feature works from Bronx-born artists, Bronx-based artists and artists whose work celebrates and elevates The Bronx. Titled after the Instagram hashtag that is utilized by Bronx-based businesses and
Artist J.D. Meprivert stands in front of her artwork at the exhibit.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Photographer Joe Conzo poses with his camera in front of some black and white photos on display at the exhibit.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Photographer Joe Conzo (l) with artist Samantha.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Posted 12:00 am, January 22, 2020
