Power Women Podcast: Josiane Peluso

On this edition of Power Women, Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps is joined by Josiane Peluso, the Director of Medicare Sales and Marketing for UnitedHealth Group. Josiane talks about the inspirational role her grandmother played in her childhood, teaching her many lessons but most importantly, the ability to prioritize. Josiane goes on to talk about serving the community at UnitedHealth, focusing on improving healthcare affordability, outcomes and the patient consumer experience. Finally, Josiane gives advice to our listeners about goal setting, both personally and professionally. Listen to this and our other shows at podca sts.schne psmed ia.com and download our shows wherever podcasts are found!

Updated 1:15 pm, January 8, 2020

