Sections

First ever Morris Park Joyful Holiday Trolley

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of the Morris Park Business Improvement District
A young boy is greeted with a Christmas gift from Santa Claus after the trolley ride.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

On Sunday, December 22, the Morris Park BID hosted the first ever ‘Morris Park Joyful Holiday Trolley’. More than 400 people attended the event and were greeted with treats from local businesses La Masa, Scaglione Bakery, Conti’s Pastry Shoppe as well as hot chocolate and coffee from Morris Perk.

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of the Morris Park Business Improvement District
A family poses for a holiday photo with Santa Claus and the Grinch.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of the Morris Park Business Improvement District
Posted 12:00 am, January 12, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Health Disparities Workgroup meeting held by Bronx Health REACH
Bronx Times Reporter: IDNYC information session co-hosted by Legal Hand’s High Bridge branch
Bronx Times Reporter: BP Diaz gives out gifts to kids at Christmas toy drive event
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: