First ever Morris Park Joyful Holiday Trolley
A young boy is greeted with a Christmas gift from Santa Claus after the trolley ride.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Sunday, December 22, the Morris Park BID hosted the first ever ‘Morris Park Joyful Holiday Trolley’. More than 400 people attended the event and were greeted with treats from local businesses La Masa, Scaglione Bakery, Conti’s Pastry Shoppe as well as hot chocolate and coffee from Morris Perk.
A family poses for a holiday photo with Santa Claus and the Grinch.
Posted 12:00 am, January 12, 2020
