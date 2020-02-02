Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Sunday, December 22, the Morris Park BID hosted the first ever ‘Morris Park Joyful Holiday Trolley’. More than 400 people attended the event and were greeted with treats from local businesses La Masa, Scaglione Bakery, Conti’s Pastry Shoppe as well as hot chocolate and coffee from Morris Perk.

Posted 12:00 am, January 12, 2020

