Blink Fitness opens 12th location in BX

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Blink Fitness held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their Claremont location at 1421 Webster Avenue on Friday, January 3. The gym facility, which is the brand’s 12th gym in the Bronx, spans more than 14,000 square feet. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Blink Fitness donated 50 one-year memberships to the Claremont Neighborhood Center.

Posted 12:00 am, January 12, 2020

©2020