Blink Fitness opens 12th location in BX
Photo by Jewel Webber
Claremont’s Blink Fitness team (l-r) Charles, Taisha, Mohamed, Jackie, Larrel and Madeline.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Blink Fitness held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their Claremont location at 1421 Webster Avenue on Friday, January 3. The gym facility, which is the brand’s 12th gym in the Bronx, spans more than 14,000 square feet. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Blink Fitness donated 50 one-year memberships to the Claremont Neighborhood Center.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Blink Fitness manager Jordan Blake (r) presents a donation of 50 one-year gym memberships to Claremont Neighborhood Centers, Inc. executive director Abraham Jones.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Blink Fitness staff and managers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility in Claremont.
Posted 12:00 am, January 12, 2020
