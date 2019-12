Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Monday, December 16, a fire broke out inside 1837 Burke Avenue, located between Ely and Bruner avenues, which resulted in the death of a 69-year old man. The fire started at around 11:15 on Monday morning, when firefighters discovered the deceased victim in a second floor bedroom. Two firefighters also suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Photo by Edwin Soto

Updated 6:05 pm, December 30, 2019

