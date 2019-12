Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

(Left) Triboro Center registered dietician Vibhuti Singh was recently named the facility’s Employee of the Month for December 2019. Singh is a big part of the success of Triboro Center’s Patient Driven Payment Model.

Photo courtesy of Centers Health Care

December 20, 2019

