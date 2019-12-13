Sections

Sepulveda travels to Bangladesh for de-briefing

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda and his colleagues at the de-briefing in Bangladesh.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

Last month, Senator Luis Sepulveda and his office traveled to Bangladesh for a de-briefing, where they learned how he and his office can best represent the state’s Bangladeshi-American communities.

Updated 5:03 pm, December 19, 2019

©2019

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Fordham Road Business Receives Award
Bronx Times Reporter: Annual food drive held by Assemblyman Dinowitz’ office
Bronx Times Reporter: Willie Colon Turkey Giveaway attended by Sepulveda, Blake, Fernandez
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: