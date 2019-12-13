Sepulveda travels to Bangladesh for de-briefing

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Last month, Senator Luis Sepulveda and his office traveled to Bangladesh for a de-briefing, where they learned how he and his office can best represent the state’s Bangladeshi-American communities.

Updated 5:03 pm, December 19, 2019

