Sepulveda travels to Bangladesh for de-briefing
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda and his colleagues at the de-briefing in Bangladesh.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe
Last month, Senator Luis Sepulveda and his office traveled to Bangladesh for a de-briefing, where they learned how he and his office can best represent the state’s Bangladeshi-American communities.
Updated 5:03 pm, December 19, 2019
©2019
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe