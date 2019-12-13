Hells Angels buy former American Legion property on Longstreet

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

A notorious organization, often viewed in a poor light, purchased a Throggs Neck building recently to call their new home.

According to social media and two different sources, the Hells Angels, one of the oldest motorcycle clubs in America, has auquired 241 Longstreet Avenue, near the Throgs Neck Bridge.

The motorcyle enthusiast’s insignia is prominanantly displayed on the building.

“They have a sign on the property. I’m assuming they are using it in some way,” Community Board 10 district manager Matt Cruz said. “It looks like they will be using this as their meeing place.”

According to Hawkins Post 156 commander, Peter DelDebbio, the 6,000 square foot, 3-story brick building was originally the headquarters of the Theodore Korony American Legion Post.

The American Legion Post sold the property to a developer some ten odd years ago, he said. The space had remained vacant for years until the recent transaction.

At one time 241 Longstreet Avenue was part of the 19th century Wissman Estate.

The huge Victorian building, with a magnificent center hall fireplace, housed a restaurant at one time and was donated to the American Legion after WW II. The property was confiscated by the U.S. government during the war because it was suspected of hosting Nazi sympathizers.

When the aging structure became too expensive to maintain, the Korony Post sold the property to a developer that built the American Legion post a brand new facility.

According to the NYC Department of Finances the sales transaction was reported on August 8, 2019.

Tishri Asset Management Corp. sold the property to C.O.A. 241 Longstreet LLC. The selling price is recorded at $1,250,000.

The deed to the building was transferred on August 28, 2019.

DelDebbio said he met with an affiliate from the Hells Angels on Saturday, December 9 to briefly introduce himself as a Bronx County American Legion member. He also serves on CB10.

“We met. I introduced myself, and I offered an olive branch - he accepted,” DelDebbio said. “So far, they proved to be a good neighbors.”

DelDebbio added having the Hells Angels in the community could be double-edged sword.

“They could end up being possibly the best neighbors,” DelDebbio said. “As long as they’re quiet and respectful and act as good neighbors.”

The Bronx Times spoke to three neighbors on Longstreet Avenue who chose to remain anonymous.

One homeowner said they had spoke to several of the members and has had no problems since they moved in.

Another neighbor said they didn’t know if they should feel scared or protected having the club in the neighborhood.

The third individual complained that the loud noise of the revved up motorcycles was annoying.

Cruz in a later discussion extended an invitation to the club encouraging them to come to community board meetings and other neighborhood civic organizations.

“Like all community members, we encourage them to be a part of our tight-knit community,” Cruz said.

Posted 12:00 am, December 13, 2019

