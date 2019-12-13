Co-op City Post 1871 honors veterans who reside at Bronxwood Assisted Living

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Tuesday, November 26, the American Legion of Co-op City Post 1871 visted Bronxwood Assisted Living to honor veteran residents and extend Thanksgiving spirit. The event was led by Post 1871 commander TOBA LaCrown, also a wartime veteran.

Posted 12:00 am, December 15, 2019

