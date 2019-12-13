Co-op City Post 1871 honors veterans who reside at Bronxwood Assisted Living
Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 1871
American Legion Post 1871 members with Bronx Assisted Living residents.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe
On Tuesday, November 26, the American Legion of Co-op City Post 1871 visted Bronxwood Assisted Living to honor veteran residents and extend Thanksgiving spirit. The event was led by Post 1871 commander TOBA LaCrown, also a wartime veteran.
Posted 12:00 am, December 15, 2019
©2019
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe