Allerton Avenue Homeowners & Tenants Association hosts annual holiday party

The Allerton Avenue Homeowners and Tenants Association held its annual holiday party at Pasta Pasta Restaurant on Saturday, December 7. The holiday party was attended by Councilman Mark Gjonaj and Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, along with other AAHTA members and local residents. (above) (l-r) Allerton Homeowners and Tenants Association members Nelson Onanrewaju, James Gerri, Allerton Senior Center director Anna Voccanfuso, her husband Rino, Silvana Di Bortolo, Rosemary Gelber, Stephen Kaufman and Allerton Senior Center driver John Gelber.

Posted 12:00 am, December 13, 2019

