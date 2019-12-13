Allerton Avenue Homeowners & Tenants Association hosts annual holiday party
Photo by Laura Stone
(l-r) Allerton Homeowners and Tenants Association members Nelson Onanrewaju, James Gerri, Allerton Senior Center director Anna Voccanfuso, her husband Rino, Silvana Di Bortolo, Rosemary Gelber, Stephen Kaufman and Allerton Senior Center driver John Gelber.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Allerton Avenue Homeowners and Tenants Association held its annual holiday party at Pasta Pasta Restaurant on Saturday, December 7. The holiday party was attended by Councilman Mark Gjonaj and Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, along with other AAHTA members and local residents. (above) (l-r) Allerton Homeowners and Tenants Association members Nelson Onanrewaju, James Gerri, Allerton Senior Center director Anna Voccanfuso, her husband Rino, Silvana Di Bortolo, Rosemary Gelber, Stephen Kaufman and Allerton Senior Center driver John Gelber.
Photo by Laura Stone
Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Joe McManus, Morris Park Community Association president Al D’Angelo, Stephen Kaufman, Allerton Homeowners and Tenants Association president Sal Castorino and Community Board 11’s Chris Kirka.
Photo by Laura Stone
Allerton Homeowners and Tenants Association president Sal Castorino (c) with special guests including members of the Morris Park Community Association.
Photo by Laura Stone
(l-r) Roberta Gjonaj, Joe McManus of Councilman Ritchie Torres’ office, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez and Councilman Mark Gjonaj.
Photo by Laura Stone
(l-r) Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Allerton Homeowners and Tenants Association president Sal Castorino and Joe McManus of Councilman Ritchie Torres’ office.
Posted 12:00 am, December 13, 2019
