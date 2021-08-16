Stepinac, Sunshine Pharmacy to provide vaccinations at pop-up clinic

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Stepinac High School will partner again with Sunshine Pharmacy — both located in White Plains — to provide an opportunity for students, their families and friends to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The pharmacy will administer both shots at a pop-up clinic that will be set up in the gymnasium at Stepinac, located at 950 Mamaroneck Ave. The first shot will be available from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17. The second shot will be given on Tuesday, Sept. 7, also from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

The first Stepinac/Sunshine vaccine pop-up clinic in June attracted more than 75 participants.

To sign up to receive the COVID vaccine at Stepinac, members of the Stepinac family are requested to register via the following link: Vaccination Registration/Sign Up (google.com)

Questions should be addressed to the following individuals:

Nurse Pollard at Stepinac High School (cpollard@stepinac.org) or Mr. Patel, pharmacy manager, Sunshine Pharmacy, at phone 914-607-3939 or cell 914-262-5339, or email him at mitesh@mysunshinepharmacy.com.