One 15-year-old in custody, another stable after stabbing outside Bronx school

A stabbing outside of P.S. 163 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, left one 15-year-old in police custody and another hospitalized in stable condition.
Photo Adrian Childress

A 15-year-old Concourse Village public school student is spending the rest of the school day in police custody after he allegedly stabbed another 15-year-old across the street from P.S. 163 The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice on Thursday morning.

Police sources told the Bronx Times that the victim was stabbed in the abdomen following a dispute with his attacker at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13. The victim was soon transported to a local hospital and he is in stable condition.

While one classmate was being questioned by police and another was recovering in the hospital, P.S. 163 remained in session for the rest of the student body, an employee confirmed with the Times.

The employee at the school said around 10:30 a.m. that the incident happened across the street early Thursday morning, but had been already been “contained.”

Jenna Lyle, the deputy press secretary for the New York City Department of Education, said the safety of students remains the department’s “top priority” in a statement Thursday morning.  

“Violence has absolutely no place in our communities,” Lyle said via email. “School staff members and NYPD school safety agents immediately responded to an off-campus incident which occurred before morning arrival today. We are offering additional support to the school community today and in the coming days and are working closely with the NYPD in their investigation.”

When asked about the aftermath of the attack for other students on campus, a statement from the Department of Education said its “commitment to supporting students and school communities” is “beyond unwavering.”

“Every one of our schools is a caring and supportive environment where our students can connect with one another, communicate with a caring adult, and access the resources they need to heal,” the statement said. “It’s our priority to provide our schools with the resources they need to meet students where they are and center their well-being through difficult times, and beyond.”

The statement says there are approximately 5,000 social workers and guidance counselors across the entire school system, which is an increase of 1,000 since 2014.

According to the Department of Education emergency readiness protocol, school administrators are first instructed to call 911 and then decide whether or not to lock down, shelter in or evacuate. Students and staff will execute a “soft” lockdown if there is no imminent danger. A “hard” lockdown indicates imminent danger, and students and staff are instructed to wait for first responders to arrive.

This is a developing story. 

