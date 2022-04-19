Police & Fire

Police without leads or suspects in stabbing death of 23-year-old in Foxhurst

GettyImages-1172143424-1200×983
Police are not clear on the motive or suspect in the stabbing of Johnathan Hernandez, 23, in Foxhurst on Monday.
Photo Getty
Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old who was stabbed in the back “numerous times” they say, in front of a residential building blocks away from his home in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx on Monday.
Police sources told the Bronx Times that they are without substantial leads or suspects at this point of their investigation.
At approximately 6 p.m. on April 18, Johnathan Hernandez was found with stab wounds to his back at 1024 Bryant Ave., before being rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. Police sources also told the Bronx Times that it was not clear what the motive was for Hernandez’s slaying as he still has identification and his personal belongings on him.
The ongoing investigation, police say, has been focused on canvassing of the Bryant Avenue block for further information on the incident, and for potential witnesses.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira

