St. Raymond High School for Boys celebrates Class of 2024

On Saturday, May 18, St. Raymond High School for Boys in Parkchester held its 61st Commencement Exercises. The Class of 2024, consisting of 103 graduates, gathered together at the Msgr. Tierney Auditorium to receive their diplomas with their families and friends excitedly looking on.

The ceremony began with an opening prayer lead by Fr. James Cruz ’82, pastor of St. Raymond Parish. Joshua Kissoon, class of 2024 salutatorian, kicked off the commencement exercises with a speech that thanked the faculty and staff of St. Raymond High School for Boys. “To the teachers and staff … You’ve helped us discover our characters and explore our minds,” Kissoon stated, “Your unwavering support is a reason why we are here today.” He also went on to thank the Class of 2024’s backbone – their families. “They have shown us unconditional love from the literal second we entered this world. Thank you for always believing in us, even when we didn’t believe in ourselves.” Joshua will attend Iona University in the fall on scholarship with the intent of studying Finance.

During the ceremony, St. Raymond High School for Boys awarded medals to those who achieved top honors in each subject as well as special awards to students who exemplified good citizenship, character, leadership and service.

Class valedictorian Enmanuel Castillo followed with an address to his classmates reminding them of what they have overcome over the last four years. “Our sense of normality was thrown into complete disarray because of the Covid-19 outbreak,” Castillo stated, “But, despite the [those] challenges, the fact that we are sitting here today is proof enough that we conquered such an adversity to our development.”

Castillo went on to speak about the different ways of gaining knowledge, “… knowledge is not solely built upon school or academics but experiences as well. You all taught me a powerful lesson in building relationships and what it means to build a connection with a community.” Enmanuel will attend Columbia University in the fall on scholarship with the intent of studying Political Science.

Commencement was concluded with a final send off from Principal Judith Carew. Mrs. Carew’s speech to the Class of 2024 spoke of the grit and determination of a class that started high school as separate groups.

“You entered St. Raymond as freshman in September 2020 literally as blue and orange groups, separate in so many ways – and yet, over these four years you were able to bounce back, and revive so much of the Raven brotherhood. You are no longer separate – here you sit – brothers forever – teammates who owe your achievements to your own grit, your spirit, your hard work and for always having each other’s backs. You gentlemen, made your comeback,” Carew said. She continued with sharing one last message with them – “I urge you to stay strong – Raven strong – I assure you that you are exactly what this world will need – good, smart, respectful, goal-oriented leaders,” stated Mrs. Carew.

St. Raymond High School for Boys proudly boasts that the Class of 2024 have earned more than $15.5 million in scholarships and grants over four years and have been accepted to some of the top colleges and universities in the country like Columbia University, University of Notre Dame, New York University, Pennsylvania State University, Northwestern University, Fordham University, Rensselaer Polytechnic University, Morehouse College, Ohio State University, St. John’s University, Iona University and The University of Alabama just to name a few.

And only as fitting as it would be, the Class of 2024 ended their commencement with the very same words as they started their first day four years ago; “remembering always that we are in the holy presence of God, St. John Baptiste de La Salle, pray for us … St. Raymond Nonnatus, pray for us … Live Jesus in our hearts … forever.”