St. Catharine’s cheerleaders heading to Florida for Nationals

After a nearly two-year hiatus from competition due to COVID-19, St. Catharine Academy Cheerleading teams returned in great form. Competing at the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Empire Regional Competition on Long Island, the Varsity placed first in the Small Varsity Division, non-tumbling and captured an automatic bid to Nationals.

The Varsity will be joined by the JV team who placed second in the JV non-tumbling division. The UCA National High School Cheer Competition will take place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 11-13. It is the policy of St. Catharine Academy that all athletes are vaccinated.

“We are so proud of the hard work demonstrated by both teams,” said coach Nicole Salustio. “Coming back after the pandemic was so challenging, but the girls never gave up and the parents trusted us. We are so grateful for the chance to be back on the competition floor. We can’t wait for our cheer program to represent SCA with pride.”