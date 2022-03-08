St. Catharine Academy wins Tier 3 CHSAA New York City Championship

After a 2020-2021 school year without basketball, the St. Catharine Academy Huskies couldn’t wait to get back on the court and compete for a CHSAA Tier 3 title. The team is led by their six seniors and head coach, Mike Rosario, who wanted to make up for missing their junior year. The team rolled through the regular season and finished with a record of 9-1. Their only loss was a two point, triple overtime loss to Cathedral High School.

The Huskies first opponent in the 2022 CHSAA playoffs was Cristo Rey High School from Brooklyn. St. Catharine’s led after the first quarter but a late run by Cristo Rey near the end of the half, gave the Brooklyn school a 20-19 lead at half. The Huskies came out strong and pulled away in the second half and went on to win by a score of 46-28. With their victory SCA advanced to the NYC Championship on Saturday, March 5.

The stage was set for an exciting NYC Championship game between No. 1 seed SCA and No. 2 seed Cathedral High School. The championship game was held on the court of SUNY Maritime in Throggs Neck. The excitement was palpable as fans from both teams cheered throughout the game. It was a low scoring game throughout with neither team able to pull away. With 30 seconds left, SCA led by four points. Cathedral took the ball up the court and make a long three-pointer to cut the lead to one. SCA was able to control the ball and run out the clock for a 30-29 win.

The 2022 CHSAA Tier 3 City Champions are the Huskies of St. Catharine Academy. Senior Erleen Rosso led the Huskies in scoring with 14 points and Senior Jessica Carter added 10 points. Senior Giovanna Valeriano led the defensive attack with 19 blocks and 17 rebounds.

In addition to their City Championship, Seniors Carter and Valeriano, along with Junior Michaela Rosado, were honored at halftime as All League selections.

“These young ladies have worked very hard for this championship. They missed basketball last year and wanted to make this year memorable,” said Kerry Schmid, St. Catharine’s athletic director. “It was so great to see fans at the game yesterday showing their support after limited fans during the regular season. I know the team will be prepared for the Academy of the Sacred Heart from Buffalo next weekend. Whatever happens in the Championship game, this team has accomplished so much.”

SCA will travel to Hofstra University on Sunday, March 13 to play the champion of the Buffalo Diocese, Academy of the Sacred Heart in the New York State Catholic State Championship.