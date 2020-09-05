Speaker Carl Heastie and partners host back-to-school event in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

EmblemHealth and BronxDocs, along with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, held a back-to-school backpack and healthy food giveaway in the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The event brought together community members and leaders and provided school essentials to children, who will be returning to school in mid-September.

The giveaway took place in Eastchester Heights on Seymour Avenue. During the event, EmblemHealth, BronxDocs and Speaker Heastie distributed backpacks with school supplies, healthy snacks and flyers providing COVID-19 information about where to get care.