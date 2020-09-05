News

Speaker Carl Heastie and partners host back-to-school event in the Bronx

Speaker Heastie and EmblemHealth staff provide fresh food and school supplies for community members during an event Wednesday in the Bronx.
Photos courtesy of Office of Speaker Heastie

EmblemHealth and BronxDocs, along with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, held a back-to-school backpack and healthy food giveaway in the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The event brought together community members and leaders and provided school essentials to children, who will be returning to school in mid-September.

Neighborhood children receive backpacks and school supplies during an event Wednesday in the Bronx.

The giveaway took place in Eastchester Heights on Seymour Avenue. During the event, EmblemHealth, BronxDocs and Speaker Heastie distributed backpacks with school supplies, healthy snacks and flyers providing COVID-19 information about where to get care.

Speaker Heastie and EmblemHealth staff provide fresh food and school supplies for community members during an event Wednesday in the Bronx.

