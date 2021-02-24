South Bronx’s Universal Hip Hop Museum reaches phase two of $100M campaign

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Today the south Bronx’s Universal Hip Hop Museum’s announced a new phase in its$100 million global capital campaign – one that’s aptly titled “Time 2 Build” as construction for the museum’s permanent home at Bronx Point is now a step closer.

“It is a pivotal time now more than ever that we bring this museum to life. It is a cultural timestamp that will bridge the Hip Hop and Bronx community with a permanent place to call home but we can not do it without your support. This capital campaign is a call to action to ensure we preserve the culture,” said Rocky Bucano, the UNHH executive director.

This launch follows the raising of $23 million and will be going to support the museum’s “fit out” of interior design.

“The future home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum is poised to become the premier cultural institution founded to preserve, protect and present the historic cultural influence of Hip Hop worldwide,” the museum released in a statement, adding that this soft launch “is designed to engage, excite, and drive donations from hip hop lovers locally and globally.”

Ahead of its anticipated 2023 opening, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. shared that “Bronx Point is a tremendous step forward for our borough. Inclusion of the Universal Hip Hop Museum as part of this project will help showcase our role in the creation of that worldwide cultural movement for generations to come.”

That message was reiterated by Michael Blake, former Bronx assemblyman and current chair of the UHHM Capital Campaign.

“The time for Hip Hop to have its home has come. Now, it’s Time 2 Build. Our $100 Capital Campaign, which is in five phases to signify the five elements of Hip Hop, will ensure that the Official Record of Hip Hop is cemented where it should be, in the South Bronx, the South-South Bronx!” Blake proclaimed.