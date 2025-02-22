South Bronx migrant shelter opens amid ongoing community controversy

The new migrant shelter in the South Bronx is open as of Feb. 22, 2025.

The new migrant shelter in the South Bronx is open as of Feb. 22, 2025.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The new migrant shelter at East 141st Street and Bruckner Boulevard is at least partially open as of today, the city hall press office confirmed.

The owner of an auto shop across the street from the shelter told the Bronx Times that he saw “a few people at a time” entering the building around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Bronx Times arrived shortly thereafter and witnessed two NYPD officers standing outside, a few men with bags and suitcases waiting inside the doors and staffers inside the lobby. A front desk and security station with x-ray belt were set up, but some interior work appeared not fully finished.

While the shelter has a capacity of 2,200, only a handful of people appeared to be moving in.

The shelter has been a source of ongoing controversy for residents, who have said that the South Bronx is already oversaturated with shelters and that the city failed to engage with the community about the decision. At least three protests have been held at the site, which city officials said was opening in late February but did not provide an exact date.

One staffer told the Bronx Times that she could not answer any questions and that the public relations team was not yet on site. Operations at the site were still in flux, she said. Outside, three more employees, including one who said he worked security, said they could not speak to the media.

The Bronx Times attempted to speak with three young men eating lunch outside who said they were from Senegal and spoke French. Communication was difficult due to the language barrier and traffic noise, but the men appeared to be in their 20s and had four suitcases and other bags among them.

The Bronx Times contacted the Office of Housing Recovery Operations, which oversees the site, and has not yet received a response.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes