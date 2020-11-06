South Bronx Food Hub Collective distributes fresh, local produce to Bronx residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While some Bronxites are choosing between putting food on the table or paying rent, an organization is making sure borough residents don’t have to go to bed hungry.

The South Bronx Food Hub Collective, a group of four community urban farms in the south Bronx joined forces to meet growing local food insecurity due to COVID-19. On Friday, Oct. 31, it held its fifth distribution of fresh, local produce for residents at La Finca Del Sur Community Garden at 138th Street and Grand Concourse.

Fueled by WhyHunger, a leader in the movement to end hunger, the event had urban farmers and volunteers bundle more than 1,000 pounds of locally grown nutritious food and medicinal herbs and deliver them to three sites in the Bronx. Items included potatoes, corn, cabbage, kale, tomatoes, carrots, mint, thyme and rosemary among others.

“We’ve come together during the height of COVID-19 to address the need of food insecurity and hunger that’s happening to south Bronx residents,” said Regina Ginyard the events manager at Why Hunger and a co-founder of La Finca Del Sur. “We’re still here because people are experiencing hunger and we want to make sure the food gets to them as quickly as possible.”

The produce was brought to the NYCHA Mitchel Houses Senior Center, Abraham House, a residential building for formerly incarcerated individuals and an after-school community program at the NYCHA Millbrook Community Center.