South Bronx Adult Learning Center opens, expanding education access for adults

Shanelle Lock is principal of the new South Bronx Adult Learning Center, which offers GED and English language programs with plans to add vocational training by this fall.

Shanelle Lock is principal of the new South Bronx Adult Learning Center, which offers GED and English language programs with plans to add vocational training by this fall.

A new center in the South Bronx is helping adults achieve their educational goals, with the reminder that it’s never too late to finish what you started — or learn something new.

The South Bronx Adult Learning Center officially opened March 2 at 890 Cauldwell Ave., on the first floor of a larger school building. It is part of District 79, the city’s alternative education system for people of all ages, with more than 360 locations throughout the five boroughs.

Shanelle Lock, the center principal, said that after years of classroom teaching and school administration, working in adult education has been inspiring.

Lock said when she first took an adult education job in the evenings, she knew little about what to expect. But immediately, “I saw the impact — I would see parents tired from working all day, but they’re like, ‘I gotta get this GED because I want to go to college,’” she told the Bronx Times.

Lock worked as an adult education principal in Williamsburg but saw a greater need for a center in the South Bronx. For instance, one of her students commuted daily from near Yankee Stadium all the way to Greenpoint. The other Bronx option in Throggs Neck was equally impractical.

“I felt so bad. My heart went out to her,” Lock said. Knowing that many other working adults were in the same situation, it became clear that a South Bronx center was the solution. “I’ve seen the need.”

The school is currently offering English language classes and GED programs in English and Spanish, on Saturdays and on weekdays ending by 7 p.m., according to Lock.

Virtually anyone can find a convenient day and time within the center’s flexible options, she said. “We want to remove any barriers to why you can’t attend class.”

In addition to GED and English classes, more offerings are in the works. By fall at the latest, the center plans to offer training classes in high-demand career fields such as healthcare, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, barbering, cosmetology and OSHA certifications.

Lock is also working on a bridge program that will allow adult education graduates to seamlessly enroll at Hostos Community College or Bronx Community College to continue their education.

At the new center, students can enroll anytime by stopping in the office to discuss prior transcripts and assessments to determine which courses are appropriate. Depending on a student’s existing credits, schedule and motivation level, Lock said some earn their GED in as little as a month, while others take years.

Throughout her adult education career, Lock has seen firsthand how the courses and trainings can prove life changing. “We’re helping to elevate their whole family.”

For more information, call or text (917) 612-7831 or email bronxadulted@gmail.com.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!