Police & Fire

Police identify 18-year-old murdered in Soundview

By &
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD recently identified the deceased from a homicide that took place last week in the Bronx.
File photo

The NYPD recently identified the deceased from a homicide that took place last week in the Bronx.

Police said the homicide happened at about 2:58 p.m. on March 16 at the corner of East 172nd Street and Harrod Avenue in Soundview.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found Dellin Scarlett, of Fteley Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his right shoulder, chest, lower abdomen, both arms and both legs.

EMS rushed Scarlett, 18, to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC