Police identify 18-year-old murdered in Soundview

The NYPD recently identified the deceased from a homicide that took place last week in the Bronx.

Police said the homicide happened at about 2:58 p.m. on March 16 at the corner of East 172nd Street and Harrod Avenue in Soundview.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found Dellin Scarlett, of Fteley Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his right shoulder, chest, lower abdomen, both arms and both legs.

EMS rushed Scarlett, 18, to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

