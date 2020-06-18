SOMOS Community Care launches four Bronx COVID-19 testing sites

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four Bronx churches will become COVID -19 testing centers, effective today, as part of an effort to provide free testing to communities of color within the city.

SOMOS Community Care will open these testing sites at Heavenly Vision at 2868 Jerome Ave., Morning Star Full Gospel Church at 464 E Tremont Ave., along with Bronx FLOW Ministries at 901 East Tremont Ave. and Burke Avenue Baptist Church of 1280 Burke Ave, according to the network of over 2,500 primary care physicians.

These sites will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until Tuesday, September 1 according to SOMOS.

“As the poorest borough and one of hardest hit by COVID-19 due to the deep health disparities, Bronx residents have suffered the highest death rates from a plague that disproportionately targets the poor,” said SOMOS founder Doctor Ramon Tallaj.

Another partner in the testing sites is CORE, an acronym for Community Organized Relief Effort, which was co-founded by famed actor Sean Penn.

“We all watched in both heartbreak and awe as New York and New Yorkers with their leadership took the front line for the nation. As CORE begins COVID-19 testing in the most marginalized communities, in partnership with Governor Cuomo, Dr. Tallaj and SOMOS Community Care, and the people of New York, we do it with gratitude,” Penn said.

Tallaj also noted how instrumental the iconic actor has been in driving the program to reach thousands in immigrant communities throughout New York.

“Our partnership with Sean Penn and CORE is a welcome addition to the vital work of SOMOS,” Tallaj added.

Safe and exposure-free shallow nasal swab testing will be provided to anyone who wants to be tested, including symptomatic and asymptomatic people of all ages, free of charge.

Since March, SOMOS has been running trilingual testing sites and has already tested over 80,000 New Yorkers, according to the organization.

There is no identification requirement for testing at the sites, to register for an appointment call 1-833-SOMOS -NY.

Walk-ins are welcome for those who do not have an appointment.