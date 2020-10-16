Social impact organization announces Heyground headquarters in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Communitas America, a social impact organization, announced on Oct. 14 its new headquarters Heyground, which will open at The Hub in the south Bronx in 2021.

Located at 521 Bergen Ave., the 45,000-square-foot space will feature over 20 small offices for profit and nonprofit organizations and ground-floor spaces for local beverage and food businesses.

It will feature amenities, including conference rooms on every floor, office spaces, a reservable podcast room, event and venue space, a mother’s room and a meditation and prayer space.

“Communitas America is combating the increasing economic, health, and resource disparities in our country by supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs committed to solving social problems and supporting their communities,” said Esmeralda Herrera, Communitas America director of programming and community relations. “As the hub for our programming and outreach, Heyground will be a game-changer for the entrepreneurial community as we work to make New York City more equitable for everyone.”

Communitas America said that it hopes this new facility will offer space and support for local entrepreneurs from the Bronx. Communitas America will also be working with local organizations, including the Third Avenue Business Improvement District.

“Heyground fills a significant gap in what our community has been demanding for decades,” said Michael Brady, executive director of the Third Avenue BID. “An area where Bronx-born and based entrepreneurs can cultivate ideas and shape the future of our city.”