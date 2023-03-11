Suspect sought for slashing victim with glass bottle inside Wakefield deli: cops

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old man with a glass bottle inside a Wakefield deli last Saturday.

According to police, shortly after 8 p.m. on March 4, officers responded to a call of an assault at 4402 White Plains Road, home to the Four Brother Deli in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. A male suspect is believed to have approached the male victim inside the deli before a verbal argument escalated. The assailant then viciously struck the victim in the face with a glass bottle he was holding before fleeing the scene. The suspects ho remains at large, had left by the time officers from the 47th Precinct arrived on the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital with what a police source described as “severe injuries” to his lip and facial area. The victim required more than 40 stitches to close the wounds on his face.

Police have picked up surveillance footage outside of the deli that shows the alleged suspect pacing back and forth on the side, while holding a Corona beer bottle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/or or on Twitter @NYPDTips

