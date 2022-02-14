Police search for suspect in Crotona Park shootout that injures bystander

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD recently released information about a shootout between two men in the Bronx from November 2021.

According to the NYPD, on Nov. 19, 2021, two unknown men got into an argument, which escalated into violence in front of 1662 Boston Road. They pulled out guns and began to discharge several rounds at each other.

One of the bullets hit a 40-year-old male bystander in the right leg as he stood on the sidewalk in the vicinity of East 173rd Street and Southern Boulevard. EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition. The two male individuals fled the scene.

One shooter is described as a male, 20-30 years in age and there is no description for the second individual.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.