Transient shelter coming to Blondell Avenue

In February Community Boards 10 and 11 and Councilman Mark Gjonaj were furious when DHS announced plans to house 200 homeless adult men at 1400 Blondell Ave.

Well, on Aug. 19, Foremost Real Estate under the 1400 Blondell LLC, filed permits for another shelter a couple blocks from this one.

Owner Dan Shavolian and architect Andrew Knox of Edelman Sultan Knox Wood Architects are set to construct a 3-story building for a transient shelter and a health care clinic at 1374 Blondell Ave. in Westchester Square. The building will have 18 units, be 44-feet tall and have 31,362 square feet for commercial space and 3,013 square feet for community facility space.

Numerous attempts were made to contact Shavolian and Knox, but they could not be reached.