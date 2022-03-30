Bronx-born Shaun Hoyte recognized with Black Achievers award for Con Edison work

Con Edison employee Shaun Hoyte is among the select African American executives from Fortune 500 companies nationwide honored recently at the Harlem YMCA 50th Annual National Salute to Black Achievers in Industry (BAI).

Hoyte, who is from the Bronx, is the section manager for Con Edison’s Clean Energy Networks within the Energy Efficiency and Demand Management Department. He is responsible for developing strategies and leading the team that cultivates industry partnerships that spur market transformation and advance the clean energy economy.

“I am honored to receive this award and to be recognized for my achievements,” Hoyte said. “Everyone doesn’t have a straight path to success. Many of us zig-zag our way to the top in hopes of reaching our true potential. It’s important for me to demonstrate that those opportunities exist for everyone, and if I can help or inspire people along the way, then I’ve succeeded.”

Hoyte’s decade-plus experience in energy efficiency program management, as well as hands-on work in electrical maintenance and steam distribution, means he brings real-world knowledge and a spirit of innovation to the teams and programs he works on. He has a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and a passion for sustainability, in order to make impactful changes for Con Edison and the communities it serves.

Hoyte holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Manhattan College and a master’s in sustainability from Columbia University. He is currently the vice chairperson of the Alumni Advisory Board for the School of Professional Studies and is a member of the board of directors for the Columbia Alumni Association.

The Harlem YMCA has honored more than 4,600 corporate achievers across the country. Con Edison’s involvement in the Black Achievers in Industry (BAI) awards dates back to the program’s inception in 1971. The program recognizes corporate trailblazers, promotes giving back to youth, and pools resources to prepare young people as future leaders.

Proceeds from the event support the BAI Corporate Scholarship Program, which has awarded more than 800 scholarships to New York City high school students in pursuit of higher learning, equating to $2 million in funds to supplement their educational costs. Thanks to the program’s corporate partners, 31 students will receive $82,500 in scholarships this year.

Con Edison supports hundreds of nonprofit organizations in New York City and Westchester County to strengthen neighborhoods, sustain communities and improve lives. These philanthropic efforts support the arts, environment and important educational initiatives in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Many of Con Edison’s 12,000 employees share a personal commitment to the region’s vitality through their own volunteer efforts.