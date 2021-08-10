Police & Fire

7 men wanted for assault and robbery

Seven men are wanted for an assault and robbery on July, 25, 2021.
Courtesy NYPD

Seven men are wanted for assaulting five people and stealing their money and jewelry last month in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on July 25, at 4 a.m., seven men approached five people on the corner of East 153 Street and Elton Avenue.

They suddenly began to punch and kick the victims and stole two gold necklaces, $100, credit cards and an iPhone 12 from them before fleeing.  EMS responded and transported all victims to an area hospital for facial injuries consisting of bruising and pain.

The victims ranged in age from 24 to 29.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

