Seven armed suspects wanted in Bronx shooting attempt, NYPD seeks public’s help

Police are looking for this man and six others wanted for a shooting in the Bronx on Sunday, Oct. 6

The NYPD is on the lookout for seven armed suspects who attempted to gun down a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The individuals, all carrying firearms, allegedly fired 18 rounds at the teenager in front of 717 Saint Ouen St. but missed their target.

The brazen attack, which took place at approximately 8:30 p.m., saw the suspects flee the scene on foot, heading eastbound on Saint Ouen Street. Police have released media images of three of the suspects in hopes the public can help identify the group.

The teenager—unharmed despite the barrage of gunfire—has not been identified, and investigators are still piecing together the motive behind the attempted murder. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident to come forward.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at the CrimeStoppers website or via X (formerly Twitter) at @NYPDTips. All tips will remain confidential.