Senior housing development breaks ground in Soundview

Elected officials and city agencies celebrated the groundbreaking of Casa Celina, a new senior housing development on Tuesday. Located on the city Housing Authority’s Justice Sonia Sotomayor campus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx, the 100% affordable project, named after Justice Sotomayor’s mother, Celina Báez, will provide 204 units for seniors, plus one superintendent’s apartment.

“Our team is excited to celebrate today with NYCHA, HPD and HDC. This construction start is the beginning of an impactful project that demonstrates the vision of the agencies’ ‘Seniors First’ program and their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable and elegant affordable housing for seniors,” said Andrea Kretchmer, principal of Xenolith Partners. “Our joint venture team of veteran developers, ELH Mgmt. LLC, The Kretchmer Companies and WBE developer Xenolith Partners, is excited to continue our work with the resident and community leadership at Sotomayor Houses as construction gets underway. Crucial services for seniors provided by our partner JASA will be complemented by new landscaping, improved drainage, and playground upgrades, features that will benefit all Sotomayor residents.”

The 204 senior-led households consist of 46 one-bedroom units and 158 studios, and the apartments are reserved for individuals and families making up to 50% the Average Median Income (AMI) or $47,750 for a family of two. The building will set aside 62 of the units, or 30%, for formerly homeless older adults and one superintendent’s unit.

JASA, the largest nonprofit manager of senior housing in New York City, will manage the property and provide supportive services and programming for older adults.

The building will also offer a range of amenities, including a 1,725 square-foot community senior space staffed by JASA with support from DFTA, a fitness room, laundry room, lounge spaces on each floor for residents and a landscaped roof terrace where yoga classes and gardening will be available.

“This is an incredible project that shows New York City’s commitment to providing Seniors with safe, affordable, and quality housing,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been. “The Casa Celina honors the legacy of Justice Sotomayor’s family, all while prioritizing the health and wellness of our City’s most vulnerable populations. I congratulate all of the leaders who stepped up to the plate on this critical achievement and thank them for continuing to work for a strong Recovery for All.”