SEE IT: Woman attacks man with screwdriver at Mott Haven department store

The NYPD is looking for a woman who attacked a man with a screwdriver earlier this month in the Bronx.

According to police, on Feb. 16, a woman entered a Cee Cee department store, at 404 E. 149 St. in Mott Haven, and a 55-year-old male employee saw her allegedly stealing merchandise. The employee approached her and an altercation ensued.

During the argument, the woman allegedly pulled out a screwdriver and swung it at the employee multiple times. She then fled the scene and stole three articles of clothing with a total value of $30. The employee sustained a minor laceration on the right side of his face during the attack and refused medical attention at the scene.

The woman is described as a female approximately 50 years-old, with a dark complexion, slim build and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dreadlocks wig, a white hooded sweatshirt with Old Navy written on the front, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.