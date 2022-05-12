Police & Fire

SEE IT: Man steals $1,400 worth of tools from residential building in Longwood

suspect power tools
On April 28, a man allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of power tools.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD

Police are searching for a suspect who decided to turn a private storage facility into his own shopper’s paradise, stealing more than a $1,000 worth of a tools from a residential building in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, the robbery occurred April 28 when an unidentified male entered a multi-unit residential building located at 576 Timpson Place at 10 a.m. Once inside, he ransacked the storage area and allegedly stole $1,470 in tools — a drill, saw and grinder. He then fled the scene on a two-wheel powered vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

