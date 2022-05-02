Arts & Entertainment

SEE IT: Schumer, Gibson dance as Diaz Jr. raps at Saturday’s Hip Hop Fever

Hip Hop Fever 2022 was dedicated to former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., pictured on stage at the Saturday concert.
Photos Adrian Childress

On Saturday 1,432 people filled the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate both Hip Hop and former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., a Lehman alum known for his support of the Boogie Down’s hip-hop community.

Hip Hop Fever 2022 incorporated more than a dozen acts such as Melle Mel & Scorpio of The Furious Five, and their iconic hit “The Message,” which included the use of concurrent turntables and repetition that were innovated by DJing pioneer Grandmaster Flash in the Bronx. Slick Rick, Sugar Hill Gang, Grandmaster Caz and Rob Base also had appearances.

Look on to see snippets of the hip-hop-filled night.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dance on stage as Diaz Jr. spits bars. State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, left, nods along.

Gibson rallies the crowd.

Black Sheep gets some help from the audience.

Roxanne Shanté performs.

Slick Rick performs.

The Sugarhill Gang performs on Saturday, April 30.
More than 1,400 people attended the concert.
Melle Mel under the Bronx spotlight.
Members of the Sugarhill Gang stand with music executive Sal Abbatiello, Grandmaster Caz and Melle Mel.

