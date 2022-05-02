SEE IT: Schumer, Gibson dance as Diaz Jr. raps at Saturday’s Hip Hop Fever

On Saturday 1,432 people filled the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate both Hip Hop and former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., a Lehman alum known for his support of the Boogie Down’s hip-hop community.

Hip Hop Fever 2022 incorporated more than a dozen acts such as Melle Mel & Scorpio of The Furious Five, and their iconic hit “The Message,” which included the use of concurrent turntables and repetition that were innovated by DJing pioneer Grandmaster Flash in the Bronx. Slick Rick, Sugar Hill Gang, Grandmaster Caz and Rob Base also had appearances.

Look on to see snippets of the hip-hop-filled night.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dance on stage as Diaz Jr. spits bars. State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, left, nods along.

Gibson rallies the crowd.

Black Sheep gets some help from the audience.

Roxanne Shanté performs.

Slick Rick performs.