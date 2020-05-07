SEE IT: Councilman Salamanca brings food to community

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilman Rafael Salamanca and his team recently partnered with businesses from the Produce Market in Hunts Point to bring fresh fruit and vegetables to residents in the south Bronx.

On April 27, approximately 350 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables were distributed to residents of Michelangelo Apartments, in Melrose. To effectively maintain social distancing protocols, everyone remained six feet apart and there were staggered pickups for each of the four buildings in the complex. Additionally, the Tenant Association assisted by bringing boxes of food to the apartments of senior residents who were unable to come down.