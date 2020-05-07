Coronavirus

SEE IT: Councilman Salamanca brings food to community

Food being distributed at the Melrose Houses
Photo courtesy of Michael LeConte at BSR Management Corp

Councilman Rafael Salamanca and his team recently partnered with businesses from the Produce Market in Hunts Point to bring fresh fruit and vegetables to residents in the south Bronx.

On April 27, approximately 350 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables were distributed to residents of Michelangelo Apartments, in Melrose. To effectively maintain social distancing protocols, everyone remained six feet apart and there were staggered pickups for each of the four buildings in the complex. Additionally, the Tenant Association assisted by bringing boxes of food to the apartments of senior residents who were unable to come down.

Food being distributed at the Melrose House Photo courtesy Michael LeConte at BSR Management Corp
CM Salamanca distributes food at the Melrose Houses Photo courtesy Michael LeConte at BSR Management Corp
Food being distributed at the Melrose Houses Photo courtesy Michael LeConte at BSR Management Corp

