Scissor carrying crook robs five cellphone stores in the Bronx and Manhattan

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a scissor-handed thief who robbed several cellphone shops in Manhattan and the Bronx.

The suspect first struck on Feb. 22. At 10:10 a.m. that day, an unknown man entered a T-Mobile store, located at 101 East Burnside Avenue in the Bronx, and pulled out a pair of scissors. He cut a Samsung Galaxy Z cellphone worth $2,000.00 from a display before fleeing the shop. He then on foot heading westbound towards Jerome Avenue.

After a month-long hiatus, the suspect entered a T-Mobile store, located at 628 River Avenue in the Bronx, at 6:56 p.m. on March 18. The suspect took a Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra cellphone, worth $1,300, from a display, pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened to stab anyone who stopped him. He got into a white SUV and went eastbound on East 151 Street.

At 4:10 p.m. on March 20, the crook went to an AT&T store, located at 532 Broadway in Manhattan, and took a Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra cellphone worth $1,200 from a display. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect returned to the Bronx on March 31. At 12 p.m. that day, the thief walked into a T-Mobile store, located at 306 East 204 Street. Once inside, the suspect took a Samsung Galaxy phone worth $1,400 from a display and fled the store on foot.

At 1:39 p.m. that same day, the suspect entered another T-Mobile store, located at 80 West Kingsbridge Road, and took an iPhone 12 phone from the display. The suspect then fled the scene on foot eastbound on West Kingsbridge Road.

There were no injuries reported as a result of any of the incidents.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken during the incident at the 306 East 204 Street T-Mobile store:

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old man with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark knit hat, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and an orange mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.