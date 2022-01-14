Scanlan storms Ocean Breeze for track and field showcase

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Crusaders competed in the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games at the Ocean Breeze Facility in Staten Island. The meet was well organized, and the competition was intense. Many teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York were present. There were no freshman, sophomore or junior varsity events. Everyone had to compete in a varsity event.

The following events were contested: 55 meters, 300, 600, 1000 and 1600 meters race; 3200-meter relay; 55-meter hurdles; 4×200-, 4×400-, 4×800-meter relay; Shot Put; High Jump; Triple Jump; Pole Vault; Long Jump and Weight Throw. Medals were awarded to the top six athletes in their event/gender.

Medals were hard to earn, but the Crusaders were able to muscle five of them. Dakota Hickman continues to show that she is one of the top athletes in the High Jump, earning a fourth place medal. Freshman’s Dakota Hickman, Kimaris Hickman, Saniah Caldwell and Candice Palmer earned fifth place medals in the girls 4×200-meter relay. Taking fifth out of 33 varsity teams is an awesome task. Plus, Rakae Thomas and Dontae Lindo also broke their personal records in the 300 meters. Freshman Tristan Vega ran a respectful time in his first ever 600 meters.

Our next meet is on Saturday, Jan. 15, CHSAA BQNY Freshman/Sophomore Boys Championship at the Ocean Breeze Facility, and on Sunday, Jan. 16, the Stanner Games at the Armory in Fort Washington, NY.