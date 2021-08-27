Health

Salvation Army provides cooling centers in response to heat wave

The Salvation Army has been serving as a cooling center during the heat wave this week.

The Bronx Tremont Corps, 2121 Washington Ave., has acted as a cooling center by providing an air-conditioned space, seating and water in their building, which can be the break someone needs to avoid heat-related illness. Cooling centers are ran Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m..

There are nearly 20 Corps acting as cooling centers throughout New York.

