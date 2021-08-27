Salvation Army provides cooling centers in response to heat wave

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Salvation Army has been serving as a cooling center during the heat wave this week.

The Bronx Tremont Corps, 2121 Washington Ave., has acted as a cooling center by providing an air-conditioned space, seating and water in their building, which can be the break someone needs to avoid heat-related illness. Cooling centers are ran Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m..

There are nearly 20 Corps acting as cooling centers throughout New York.