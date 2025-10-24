Council Member Rafael Salamanca and New York Botanical Garden hold annual Fiesta de Flores celebration

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. and the New York Botanical Garden partnered to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting the annual Fiesta de Flores celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The event featured live music and dance performances, honoring of exemplary champions of the Bronx community and a 15-minute documentary celebrating the late community leader and activist Al Quiñones, called “Blue Park Rebels,” which was put together by Salamanca’s office to show how important Quiñones was to the South Bronx community.

Honorees at this year’s Fiesta de Flores celebration included New York City Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Assistant Commissioner of Health Anita Reyes, Detective Clarivel Socola and 52 People for Progress. Rodriguez-Rosa was honored by the New York Botanical Garden, while Reyes, Socola and 52 People for Progress were all honored by Salamanca.

Reyes, a lifetime South Bronx resident, was awarded for exemplifying a lifetime of service, leadership and commitment to those she serves. She has devoted over 20 years to advancing health equity and improving the well-being of New York City communities, with a steadfast focus on addressing disparities that have long affected neighborhoods that have been historically underserved.

Throughout her career, Reyes has led groundbreaking initiatives to combat tuberculosis, reduce asthma disparities and prevent chronic diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the COVID-19 Organizing Response Plan (CORP) in the Tremont neighborhood and later directed multiple vaccination clinics across the city.

Detective Socola has been serving on the NYPD for over 17 years. During this time, she has provided the Bronx community with courage, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to community engagement. She quickly gained the admiration of her peers and supervisors through her strong work ethic, integrity and deep respect for the community.

In July 2023, Socola was promoted to the rank of Detective Specialist. As of June 2025, she has been working as the Chief’s Community Liaison for Patrol Borough Bronx, where she continues to embody the NYPD’s mission to protect and uplift with compassion, professionalism and respect. This has extended beyond the line of duty for her, like in 2021, when she and a fellow officer personally bought clothing and essentials for a family displaced by a house fire. She has also collaborated with Salamanca’s office to secure emergency housing.

52 People for Progress was founded by Quiñones in 1980 as a way for South Bronx residents to reclaim, rebuild and reimagine their neighborhood playground. He and the residents cleared the playground of syringes, broken glass and other trash and repainted the playground. The organization operated under the belief that every child deserves a safe, vibrant space to play, create and dream.

Thanks to the organization’s advocacy, the P.S. 52 Playground underwent a major renovation in 1989, including new rainbow play equipment, a new amphitheater and new basketball courts.

Since its founding, 52 People for Progress has contributed more than 250,000 volunteer hours towards the betterment of the South Bronx. This includes establishing multiple community gardens, like the Bill Rainey Garden and the Demera/Santiago Garden, as well as nurturing spaces for local families.

“Fiesta de Flores is one of my favorite moments each year — a chance for us to come together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and honor the vibrant cultures, traditions and contributions of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean,” Salamanca said.

“As a proud Puerto Rican kid from the South Bronx, this celebration means a great deal to me… Growing up, we didn’t always have spaces like this to celebrate our culture out loud and share our heritage with the next generation. Being able to host Fiesta de Flores each year, and to do so in front of my son, Aidan, fills me with immense pride. The Bronx’s story is one of resilience, creativity and unity — and Fiesta de Flores embodies that spirit by honoring our people and celebrating the beauty of our diversity.”

Other notable attendees of this year’s Fiesta de Flores celebration included New York State Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr., New York State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda and NYPD Patrol Borough Bronx Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley.