Salamanca drops out of BP race

And then there were four…

In a stunning turn of events, Councilman Rafael Salamanca has dropped out of the Borough President race. The lawmaker decided to focus on re-election.

“I love my job, and I love serving and giving back to the south Bronx communities that have given me so much,” Salamanca said. “It is clear that we will need strong, experienced leadership in the City Council in the coming years to help the Bronx recover from the pandemic. This pandemic has reinforced to me just how important our health, our housing, and our families are to our well-being, and with so many families in my district struggling, at this moment I believe I can best help ensure a fair recovery for our neighborhoods by continuing my work in the council.”

This now leaves Council Members Fernando Cabrera and Vanessa Gibson, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernadez and Senator Luis Sepulveda vying for the seat. Many people are clamoring for Sepulveda to resign after he turned himself in for allegedly choking his wife.